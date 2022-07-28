Isak Jansson (Kinna, 20 years old) is one of the surprises on the transfer market. His name is more unknown to the fans in general, but the truth is that the sports management has been following him for months. The young player has been international under 21 with his country and has stood out in the Swedish league in the last three seasons. In addition, Efesé also announced this Thursday the hiring of the Argentine winger Franchu, who has Spanish nationality and grew up in the Madrid youth academy.

Jansson is a player who works at the point of attack, but who also adapts to the profile of the left winger. It is precisely there where he has played his best games, as he exploits his top speed and his ability to dribble. There, in addition, he is the position where he has played in the national team of his country.

Still a footballer for Kalmar FF, he made his debut in 2019, at just 17 years old, in the Allsvenksan, the highest category of Swedish football. He has become one of the most important footballers in the domestic competition.

In his first campaign in Sweden, he added 4 assists, but it was in his second year that he exploded: his 6 goals and 4 assists helped his team to finish in sixth position after having been on the verge of relegation in the previous season.

This last year he already has 14 games played, with one goal and three assists to his credit. His good performance has made him receive an offer from Malmö FF, champion, which the striker has rejected due to his interest in going abroad. According to the Swedish newspaper ‘Expressen’, he would also have received offers from Dutch teams, which he would also have passed up. His interest was to come to Spain.

In the last few hours there had been speculation that Real Zaragoza was interested in the footballer, but he will finally sign for Cartagena, an entity that signs him for three seasons after his contract expires on July 31.

Franchu adds overflow to Efesé’s attack



The Cartagena Football Club has announced the incorporation of the Argentine footballer with Spanish nationality Franchu Feuillassier (Mar del Plata, 24 years old), who comes on loan from SD Eibar. The winger raised in the Madrid youth academy will compete with Óscar Arribas for a starting position on the right wing.

He is an unbalanced footballer, who can act on both fronts of attack. His best performances in the Second Division were played on the right wing in his best season at Fuenlabrada.

He is an insistent haggler. He always tries to look for the rival defender, either to dribble him and get into interior zones or to win the baseline and put crosses into the area. He is powerful and has a good dribbling percentage. However, in his, he must contribute higher numbers of goals and assists.

Feuilassier, in a match against Almería. /



THE BASQUE JOURNAL



He arrived at the Real Madrid youth academy very young, at just 11 years old. In the fry and children he was in the merengue team and, later, he went to Rayo Vallecano. There he remained until the white team captured him again for his youth. He had a tremendous season, which propelled his promotion to Real Madrid Castilla.

In Second B he always performed at an excellent level. He made his debut in 2016-17, when he was only 18 years old, and the following year he established himself as a starter. Managed by Solari, he began to make a difference and scored two goals in the 28 games he played. He started out as a key player the following season, but a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee hampered his progression somewhat. However, he continued to grow and managed to capture the attention of Fuenlabrada, where he went on loan.

In the Madrid city he managed to perform at a high level in the Second Division. He played practically everything when he was available and managed to score a goal (at the Cartagonova Municipal Stadium) and provide three assists, placing his team in eleventh position in the league.

Despite the fact that his numbers were not entirely consistent with his quality and his imbalance, he managed to capture the attention of the national market and was the Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, recently relegated to the silver category. The gunsmiths kept 50% of their property.

Shortly after starting the campaign, in October, he tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee. Before the injury, he was beginning to be important, adding quality minutes in the last games he had played.

He did not finish recovering until the final part of the season, where he came to enter a call, although without playing minutes. However, this pre-season he has already been part of the group, training with them and even playing in two friendlies. However, after the signing of Vadillo he had been left without a place in the armory squad and will be loaned out.

With the arrival of Franchu there are only a couple of tweaks left for the squad to be closed: a mobile point guard, with ease to fall to the band and a second defensive pivot. The league begins on August 15 and, before that, there are three friendlies left against Elche, Almería and Tenerife.