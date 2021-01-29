Two drug companies, Janssen and Novavax, have provided efficacy data for their vaccines. The Belgian company Janssen, owned by the Johnson & Johnson group, has reported that its vaccine achieves a 66% efficiency against covid-19 on a global scale, a figure that rises to 72% in the United States and that instead decreases in South Africa, a country hit by a variant of the virus, to 57%.

In the development of this vaccine has played an important role Spain, since phase 2 and phase 3 trials have been developed in hospitals in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Santander and Pamplona.

This vaccine, which is a single dose and does not require deep-frozen for its conservation, is based on a non-replicative recombinant adenovirus to generate an immune response to one of the coronavirus proteins known as protein S (from ‘spike’, also called ‘spike protein’ in Spanish)

For its part, the American pharmaceutical company Novavax has announced that its vaccine has shown a 89% efficiency in a phase 3 trial in the UK involving 15,000 people.

Specifically, the vaccine has shown an efficacy against the original covid strain of 95.6% and 85.6% against the British variant. One of the main novelties of this essay is that found that the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, B.1.1.7, causes more than 50% of the cases in this country.

«NVX-CoV2373 [nombre actual de la vacuna] has the potential to play a big role in solving this global public health crisis, “said the president and CEO of the company, Stanley Erck.

In a statement, the company explained that its vaccine can be kept refrigerated at 2-8 degrees and that it is sent in a liquid formulation that allows its distribution through the usual channels of vaccines, against the special refrigeration conditions (around 60 degrees below zero) that the doses of Pfizer and Moderna require.

However, according to the first data provided by the pharmacist, the Novavax vaccine significantly reduces its effectiveness compared to the South African variant. In a study of 4,400 people in this country, the overall efficacy was 49.4%, but the rate increased to 60% among the 94% of the trial participants who were HIV negative (who were not HIV-positive).

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use mRNA (messenger RNA) technology, Novavax injects parts of the coronavirus into humans to elicit an immune response.