The Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical vaccine will be re-inoculated in the United States and is already being administered in Europe after analysis and subsequent communications from the respective regulatory agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In a official statement, the FDA has announced that The recommended pause regarding the use of the Janssen vaccine “should be lifted” and vaccination should be resumed after “a thorough safety review”, which included two meetings of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC (ACIP), the FDA and the CDC.

Both agencies have concluded that the vaccine is “safe and effective in preventing COVID-19” and that, with the available data “the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks” in people over 18 years of age.

It also indicates whate “the probability that the thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome occurs – the thrombi for which the inoculation of the vaccine was paralyzed – is very low” and ensures that “the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant to continue investigating this risk.”

“Safety is our top priority. This pause was an example that our extensive security monitoring work is working as designed by identifying even this small number of cases.. We have lifted the pause based on the FDA and CDC review of all available data and in consultation with medical experts, ”explained FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock.

Janssen is already inoculated in Europe

Vaccination with Janssen in Spain should have started earlier, but The recommended pause in the United States caused the Ministry of Health not to distribute the doses that arrived in Spain on April 13. 146,000 doses have already been distributed throughout the country and Several communities such as Aragon, Andalusia, Navarra, Asturias or the Valencian Community have begun to inoculate them this Saturday.

European Union countries such as the Netherlands or France have also begun to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, while other Denmark or Greece are still deciding their strategy.

Thrombus risk

According to the FDA statement, vaccination in the United States was paused on April 13 after detecting 6 cases out of more than 6.8 million vaccinated from cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in combination with low levels of platelets in the blood (thrombocytopenia).

Finally, u have beenn total of 15 cases registered in the United States. They were all women between 18 and 59 years old, with an average age of 37 years. Reports indicated the onset of symptoms between 6 and 15 days after receiving the vaccine.