The vaccination campaign experienced a new, and very important, shock yesterday. The US decision to stop administering the Janssen formula after detecting six thrombi triggered a chain reaction That compromises for the moment the plans of the Spanish Government and the entire European Union to ensure that 70% of the population is immunized during the summer.

After analyzing the information from the North American regulatory bodies, Johnson & Johnson, the parent company of Janssen, reported that it was halting the launch of its vaccine in Europe, that it was going to begin to distribute today for the 27. Spain counted on receiving this Wednesday 300,000 doses and until June 30, 5.5 million, which were going to be a huge boost to the dubious immunization campaign, since it is a vaccine that requires only one prick. Now, all that momentum is in the air.

The alert in the United States jumped after the country’s health agencies announced the discovery of six cases of a “rare and serious” type of blood clot. all in women between the ages of 18 and 48 who had received the Janssen vaccine. One of them died and a second, in the State of Nebraska, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Until now, nearly seven million people have received the Janssen vaccine in the United States and approximately nine million more doses have been distributed to states, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the body that manages the pandemic in the country.

Janssen’s decision to halt deliveries in Europe may compromise Spain’s vaccination plan if the multinational does not immediately activate its shipments, as the Ministry of Health provides 17,598,400 single-dose vials committed between the second and third quarters a good part of their promise to achieve herd immunity by the end of August with 70% of the population completely protected (33 million inhabitants).

As Janssen herself explained in the statement in which she announced the suspension of deliveries in Europe, the problem itself is “an extremely rare disorder that generates blood clots in combination with low platelets.” It is, therefore, a picture very similar to the embolisms caused also in women of not advanced age by the other vaccine under suspicion, that of AstraZeneca. Health yesterday investigated the death of a 30-year-old teacher in Toledo who suffered severe thrombi after receiving this formula.

Janssen, who claimed to have reviewed these cases with the European health authorities before “proactively delaying the launch of our vaccine in Europe”, specified that the symptoms of these embolisms are “Severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination”.

After the announcement by the United States, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured that “all vaccines” administered in Spain are “safe.” «All the vaccines that are being administered have all the guarantees. The risk-benefit analysis is, without a doubt, absolutely unbalanced in favor of the benefit », he stressed.

The thrombi caused by the Janssen vaccine have, in principle, a similar origin to the thrombi suffered with AstraZeneca. Although there are still no certain conclusions, some studies, including those by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), point to the hypothesis that these formulas may trigger an autoimmune response that produces an atypical disorder similar to heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, which would cause the platelets to clump together by mistake forming clots. The same studies emphasize that it is a treatable disorder, especially if it is detected immediately.

The Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines share technology, albeit with differences. Both use a type of cold virus, the adenovirus, genetically modified so that it cannot reproduce in the body and with ‘instructions’ in its DNA for cells to make proteins that serve as antibodies. Janssen’s is based on a human cold virus and AstraZeneca’s is based on a chimpanzee cold virus.

The effectiveness of the Janssen vaccine against covid-19 has been 66.3% in clinical trials, although it had side effects, mostly mild, mainly in the age group between 18 and 59 years. On Friday, the EMA announced that it was investigating four severe cases of unusual clotting with low platelets in people who had been given this formula in the United States.