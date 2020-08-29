This past Friday, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced that Spain would be part of the clinical trial of the Ad26 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. In it they will participate 190 people two age groups: 18 to 55 and over 65.

Antonio Fernández, Director of Government Relations at Janssen Spain, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has given more details of what this phase 2 trial will be in a talk with the program Hora 25 de la SER string. First, it lists three reasons for choosing Spain for the trial: the research capacity of Spain, “is the country that does more clinical research behind the US”; the presence of good clinical researchers in Spanish health centers, “with a great reputation inside and outside of Spain”; and the third, a “good communication and support from the Spanish Medicines Agency”.

This is how candidates should be

For volunteers in the 18 to 55 age range, Antonio Fernández points out, “the only requirement is that they be healthy people who do not have diseases that may be associated with the increased severity of COVID-19“With regard to those over 65 years of age, it stands out in a special way, since” it is the type of population that is excluded in many trials. Here the criterion is that they can be patients who they do have diseases, but they are in a stable situation“, he says.

How does the vaccine work?

The director of Government Relations of Jannsen Spain explains in detail the meaning of inoculating a vaccine. “When we vaccinate a person we are giving them something to train your immune system to learn to defend itself against external aggression, the virus“.

Thus, once the organism learns to defend itself, “there is a first line of defense, which are neutralizing antibodies. They mark it and neutralize it. There is a second line of attack, the cellular response, which are the lymphocytes that are responsible for killing the virus, for this you have to instruct them and that they know how to do it. Finally, a third line: cells that remember what the virus looked like. The ideal vaccine should have these three things: create antibodies, create cells that fight the virus and have to create memory. The data we have is that to date it does all three things, “he says.

A vaccine that, “if approved by regulatory authorities, could start shipping in early January 2021“Regarding immunity, he comments that it depends on” factors of each individual, the characteristics of the vaccine and the changes that the virus may undergo. “

Multiple doses

Regarding the vaccination method, Antonio Fernández says that there will be a change in this phase two compared to the first, since will be tested “what happens if we use more than one dose. We know that one dose is effective and now we want to improve knowledge. We want to know what is the interval in which we can move, what is the smallest amount of dose we can give and it is effective and from what dose it is not worth it because you do not have added efficacy “.

One of the answers that the population asks the most is the price that the vaccine would have, to which Jannsen Spain assures that they will supply “at cost. Johnson & Johnson will not make money from this vaccine when used in pandemic emergencies.”. In addition, he assures that not only this possible vaccine will be enough, but that “we will need more.”

“By the end of 2021 we should have vaccinated a significant percentage of priority populations: health professionals and all vulnerable populations, “he says.

Finally, launch a message for the anti-vaccines. “We have the example of a world without vaccines with this crisis: of confinement, with masks, social distance, people in ICUs, funerals, this is a world without vaccines“.