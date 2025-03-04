Marcell Jansen ended his work as President of the second division soccer team Hamburger SV in summer. The 39-year-old announced that after he had previously informed his family, the presidium colleagues and the club committees. “For me, a phase of life begins in summer in which I want to drive my own professional future. So I decided not to run again again and to communicate this clear step early on, ”Jansen explained his step. First had Picture and Evening sheet reported about it.

“This time in the Presidium – in particular through the remarkable use of Vice President Bernd Wehmeyer and Michael Papenfuß – was successful for the association and we will now use the coming months to June with full energy to further drive important HSV issues together with the members and the bodies,” said Jansen. The ex-professional has been president of the traditional club since 2019. However, Jansen has not been uncontroversial for some time. In 2023 he had survived a request for no confidence at the general meeting. Those who could start the successors of Jansen is still unclear. The current Vice President Papenfuß is considered a candidate. The 70-year-old had already taken over Jansen’s supervisory board mandate in HSV AG after Jansen left the control committee after long quarrels. The former HSV player himself wants to remain connected to the club. He is looking forward to “many missions in our traditional team now”.