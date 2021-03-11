E.in bear in slippers, he holds a light candle in his outstretched arm. It’s easy to recognize if you’ve been a child or raised a child sometime since the seventies. And even those who have only moved in shared kitchens are familiar with postcards with the bear, his friend, the little tiger, or both. But here, on the candle picture, all the heartwarming inscriptions that promised “a nice kiss from me” for a birthday or suggested “Laugh!” Are missing. Instead, one reads on the sheet: “However, when I had looked into the noble light of eternity for a long time, command me to grasp the big picture, oh jeh.”

Not only are spelling and handwriting insecure, this bear is insecure from head to claw. Could the empty background owe its horizontal scratches to the desperation of the animal that was hit with the “big understanding”? And how does that go with the cheerful, trust-based world of “Oh, how beautiful is Panama”?

The Gliwi and the Globerik

The fact that Janosch, the internationally known children’s book author and illustrator, born ninety years ago in Silesia and at home in Tenerife for decades, has a work to show that is not completely absorbed in the work for young readers is often due to the gigantic commercial success of the books and Merchandising articles from the tiger duck cosmos misplaced. Even the beginnings of Host Eckert, who gave himself the artist name Janosch in the sixties, as a children’s book author are overshadowed by it – fabulous picture books such as “Das Apfelmännchen” or the comics about “Der Gliwi und der Globerik” are now hardly present – by Janoschs Not to mention illustrations for other authors.

An exhibition in the Tübingen gallery Art28, which opens today on the occasion of the milestone birthday, broadens the view with over four hundred works, some of which are being shown for the first time: In addition to the illustrations of his children’s book classics, there are free works such as flower still lifes and landscapes, In addition to calendar pages or the pictures for his “Herr Wondrak” column in “Zeitmagazin”, which has now been completed, there are oil paintings, watercolors and etchings that are far less accessible and sometimes cryptic. Because Janosch’s text and image are usually closely interwoven, they have titles written in the image. For example, “You act stupid and don’t buy me a dress”, “From the soul of the camel”, which refers to the colored shadow of the animal in the sand of a desert landscape, or “A lady gives Napoleon a flower from the garden”: the emperor Recognized by the small figure and the typical hat, grotesquely stretches both arms towards the flower, and the head of the mighty tendons tilts to the left into the horizontal.



Self-portrait by Horst Eckert, who later called himself Janosch.

:



Image: Janosch film & medien AG





The gallery, which has been working closely with Janosch for years, evidently draws on the full, which leads to an amazingly extensive selection from the artist’s early work. First and foremost there is a beautiful self-portrait from 1956. The artist, young, serious and still without a beard, contrasts the vertical stripes of his shirt with the horizontal stripes on the background. The nose is angled dead straight, the short, messy, short hair and the wide, blue eyes know nothing of irony and certainly nothing of the sometimes superimposed mischievousness of the later works.