Deputy said he has “courage to face this issue” and that ideology encourages hatred

the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) said this Thursday (6.Apr.2023) to work on a PL (Bill) to “criminalize Bolsonarism in Brazil”.

“If no one here has had the courage to face this issue, I have”wrote the congressman in his profile on twitter.

The congressman defined the former president’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (pl) how “an ideology that encourages hatred and prejudice and that idolizes torturers”.

In the 2022 elections, Janones was a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. To support the then PT candidate. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), withdrew from the electoral race. During the period, he was one of Lula’s core supporters on social media.