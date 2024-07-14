Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 9:27

Federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) related the shooting attack against former US president Donald Trump, which occurred this Saturday, the 14th, with the attack suffered by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the 2018 election campaign and said that the “fake” became a trend. The term is used to suggest that what happened in Juiz de Fora (MG) in 2018 was a setup, in an assumption that has already been discarded by the Federal Police (PF).

“Now we know what the militiaman [em referência pejorativa a Jair Bolsonaro] went to do it in the US as soon as he left the presidency. This is the ‘fake’ making a difference”, said Janones. In another post, the Minas Gerais native made another association with the attack in Juiz de Fora: “At least this time they remembered to provide the ‘blood'”.

Janones, who is part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) coalition in the National Congress, has a different stance from that of the Planalto Palace. In an official statement, the president stated that “the attack on Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics.”

On September 6, 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen by Adélio Bispo de Oliveira. Since the attack, misinformation about the case has been circulating on the internet. Unproven assumptions include that the incident was a set-up and that there was no blood after the attack, which has been denied by the Federal Police (PF).

Bolsonaro’s allies, in turn, also associated the 2018 stabbing with the attack suffered by Trump, but to blame the left for promoting political violence. It is already known that the shooter this Saturday was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 years old. He was registered as a Republican voter (the same party as Trump) in Pennsylvania.

Trump was rushed off the stage after gunfire interrupted his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He had visible blood on his ear when he was taken away by security. US authorities are investigating the case to determine what exactly happened. The shooter and one of the former president’s supporters who was attending the rally were killed, Butler County Prosecutor Richard Goldinger said.

The former president is doing well. In the early hours of Sunday, he landed in New Jersey and was accompanied by security guards from the US Secret Service.