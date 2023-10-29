Deputy says his book will show how he “bluffed” to hinder Bolsonaro: “Fake news is fake news. Bluff is not news”

The federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) said that his book, “Cultural Janonism: the use of social networks and the battle for democracy in Brazil”it is a bluff and not a fake news. “I manipulate information. Before giving the information, I play on words to make the voter understand that I am saying something, but I am saying something else”he told the Power360 this Saturday (October 28, 2023).

“Are my methods questionable? Yes. Ethically dubious? Yes. Fake news? No. Fake news is fake news. Bluff is not news”, he stated. Janones says the book, to be released on November 20, shows how he manipulated words to trick readers into thinking something about the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), main opponent of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections.

Janones was actively involved in the PT campaign.

According to the deputy, the ethical limit of an electoral campaign is bluff. He claims that all the information he published during the campaign was true, but that some was manipulated to harm Bolsonaro.

He called the title of a report published this Saturday (Oct 28) by the newspaper O Globe in “liar”. Here’s the title: “In a book, Janones narrates his role in Lula’s campaign and admits the use of fake news to ‘destabilize Bolsonaro’”.

BEBIANNO’S CELL PHONE

In one of the chapters of the book, “Bebianno’s cell phone”, Janones says he had access to content from the device of Gustavo Bebianno (1964-2020), Bolsonaro’s former minister. The deputy states that he knew that the contents would not harm the former president. On social media, however, this was not the tone adopted when talking about the material.

“When I say that I have content from Bebianno’s cell phone that no one has ever had, that is a true statement. I still have this content today, I didn’t lie, I’m not naive. Obviously with the tone I set, people will deduce, we are talking about deduction and not affirmation, that the content I have is explosive. But I didn’t make that statement.”Janones told Power360.

“What did Jair Bolsonaro fear? That I had delivered documents about Gustavo Bebianno to Lula on the eve of the last debate. Even I was impressed with my ability to mess with them.”says the congressman.