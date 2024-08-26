Deputy commented on publication by candidate for Mayor of SP with provocation involving Carol Marçal

The federal deputy Andre Janones (Avante-MG) said, in an example “absolutely hypothetical”that Carol Marçal, wife of Pablo Marçal (PRTB-SP), had an extramarital affair. In the insinuation, the congressman stated that “sexual intercourse” was with the main supporter of Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo.

Janones declared, on Sunday (25.Aug.2024), that the M used by Marçal in his campaign for mayor of the capital of São Paulo is “tame”.

The deputy responded to a post on X (ex-Twitter) in which Marçal stated that the system is trying to silence him. TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of São Paulo, temporarily suspended the candidate’s social media profiles on Saturday (August 24).

“Then you sue me for defamation, the court then orders me to delete the posts where I make this statement (that the ‘M’ stands for Manso and not Marçal), I disobey and have my accounts suspended. In this absolutely hypothetical example, would I be being censored by the system?”Janones asked the candidate.

The deputy also said that his response to Marçal is “just an example” how easy it is to bring down the businessman in “his game”. And he declared: “We know how to play any game better than them, because they are stupid and don’t know how to think like us. If we leave our arrogance aside and aren’t ashamed of being people, there’s no room for Pablito PCC or any fucking extremist!”

THE Poder360 contacted, via WhatsApp and phone, the advisory team of deputy André Janones and businessman Pablo Marçal, but there was no response until the publication of this report.