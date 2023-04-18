In the case of this accusation without evidence, from 2019, the deputy was not sanctioned nor had a request for arrest by the PGR

In “vent” during a session of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Brumadinho in the Chamber, in 2019, the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) called Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), “scoundrel” and accused him of deciding in favor of a “personal friend”.

The video of the speech circulated again on social media on Monday (April 17, 2023), after the RMP (Attorney General’s Office) ask for the arrest of the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) for slandering the minister.

Janones complained about a decision of May 28, 2019, when the Court released the former president of Vale, Fabio Schvartsman, from giving testimony at the CPI.

According to the deputy,the former president of Vale was nominated by Aécio Neves”, federal deputy for PSDB-MG. “And Minister Gilmar Mendes, who gave this decision, is a personal friend, as several reports and investigations have already shown, Mr. Gilmar Mendes is a personal friend of deputy Aécio Neves. big coincidences”, said Janones.

“So far, I have not supported Lava Toga’s CPI [sobre ativismo judicial], because I understood that the Judiciary must have its own means of investigating. But today’s decision by the STF, which is a slap in the face for Brazilians, which is an authorization for Vale to continue killing, which is a slap in the face for the 300 families that were killed there [Brumadinho]whose loved ones died under the mud, this decision makes me review my position“, continued.

“As of today, I am one of the biggest advocates in this country that the CPI of Lava Toga be installed, that the secrecy of the ministers of the STF be broken. So that this scoundrel Mr. Gilmar Mendes can clarify. It’s only in Brazil that we have a minister who is a close friend of a gang member [Aécio]”, said Janones.

The collapse of Vale’s Córrego do Feijão dam killed 270 people in January 2019.

CONTEXT

On Monday (April 17), the PGR asked for Moro’s arrest after the former Minister of Justice and former Lava Jato judge suggested “purchase” one habeas corpus by Gilmar Mendes.

According to the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, senator “slandered” the Supreme Minister, “falsely imputing to him the crime of passive corruption”.

In a note, the former Lava Jato judge stated that “repudiates the complaint” which, according to him, was presented by the PGR “in a hasty way”, “baseless” It is “without even listening beforehand” to him.