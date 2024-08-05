Defense of federal deputy questions the Court’s jurisdiction to judge the case that made him a defendant for insulting Bolsonaro

The defense of the federal deputy Andre Janones (Avante-MG) filed an appeal in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on Friday (2.Aug.2024) against the decision which made him a defendant for the alleged practice of slander and insult against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the petition, which the Poder360 had access, the defense highlights an excerpt from the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Cármen Lúcia, who said that Janones’ statements “were not made due to the exercise of the parliamentary mandate”. The lawyers question the Court’s jurisdiction to judge the case and request that it be returned to the 1st Instance.

The defense cites the following thesis, established in the reporting process by the President of the Court, Minister Roberto Barroso: “The jurisdiction by prerogative of office applies only to crimes committed during the exercise of the position and related to the functions performed”.

Janones’ lawyers are requesting that the declaratory appeal be granted, that the connection between the declaration and the activity in the National Congress be clarified, and that the criminal complaint be rejected in the STF and referred to the competent first instance court.

“Therefore, if there are no elements that prove that the Defendant was exercising his parliamentary activity when the alleged offenses occurred, there is no reason for the present criminal complaint to proceed in this Court”he said.

By 8 votes to 3, the STF decided, during a virtual trial in June 2024, to make Janones a defendant.

On April 5th of last year, the congressman made Publication on his X profile (ex-Twitter) calling Bolsonaro a “assassin” and saying that he was a “inspiration” for the author of the massacre at the school in Blumenau, in April 2023. At the time, a 25-year-old man entered a daycare center, killed 4 children and left 5 others injured.

The deputy also called the former president –this time without mentioning him by name– of “little jewel thief” It is “runaway bandit”. At the time, the former head of the Brazilian Executive gave testimony to Federal Police (Federal Police) in investigation about jewelry received by the Saudi Arabian government while he was in Planalto.

JANONES STATEMENTS

Here’s what Janones posted on X (ex-Twitter):

on March 31, 2023: “Today you are all getting ready for the holiday and the little jewel thief is getting ready to face the police. It is the first of many scores that the fugitive bandit will have to settle.”

on April 5, 2023: “The murderer who killed 4 children today in SC was inspired by another murderer: Jair Bolsonaro! Luiz Lima, the author of the massacre, kept on posting on his social media posts praising the ‘captain’ who killed thousands during the pandemic! Bolsonarism must be criminalized just like Nazism.”

This report was written by journalism intern Bruna Aragão under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz.