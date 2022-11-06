“I made it clear to Lula my willingness to fight the opposition in the Chamber,” wrote the deputy on his Twitter profile.

the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) denied this Sunday (6.Nov.2022) that he will be minister in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In his profile on Twitter, he countered reports that said he was quoted to take over the Ministry of Communications in the new management.

“I was elected by more than 238,000 miners and what I want is to fulfill my mandate until the end”, he wrote Janones on his Twitter profile.

“I will be in the Chamber defending the Brazilian people, democracy, and honoring everyone who made me the second most voted deputy in MG”, said in another post.

Here are the publications:



In August, Janones withdrew his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic and made official his support for Lula. The deputy made the announcement in a live broadcast on Facebook alongside the former president, who incorporated the deputy’s proposals into the government plan.

In the campaign, he was chosen to articulate on social networks and promote the PT. The deputy’s strategy was to replicate the behavior of a bolsonarista on the internet, with massive dissemination of montages, videos and broadcasts on Facebook with accusations in an exalted tone.