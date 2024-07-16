Deputies have been exchanging criticism since Saturday (13.Jul); PL congressman says he requested the suspension of the Minas Gerais native’s US visa

Federal deputies Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) and Andre Janones (Avante-MG) has been exchanging criticism on X (ex-Twitter) since the shooting attack against former US President Donald Trump (Republican) on Saturday (13.Jul.2024).

The insults range from “marginal” The “assassin”. On Monday (15 July), the man from Goiás said he had contacted the US embassy, ​​informed them about the statements made by the man from Minas Gerais and requested the suspension of his visa.

UNDERSTAND THE DISCUSSION

The clash began after Janones posted on his account that “at least this time they remembered to provide the ‘blood’”, in reference to the knife attack on the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2018.

Gayer shared the post still on Saturday (13.jul) questioning “How is a criminal like that still a congressman?”

Janones responded on Sunday (14.Jul) saying that the opponent “killed a person” while driving drunk. “Better a ‘marginal’ than a murderer!”he stated.

“The only thing left for you to do is to distort and lie about an accident I had when I was 19. You are a criminal of the worst kind and you know it. Even the people who work for you hate you. It is pitiful.””, declared Gayer this Monday (15.Jul).

The miner then called the congressman “murderer disguised as a deputy” and said that he was attributing the case to the young age at the time, but that he supports reducing the age of criminal responsibility. “Pure Bolsonarism juice”, declared.

Gayer said he had sent a document to the United States Embassy informing that Janones “made fun of the serious attack” against Trump and requested the suspension of his visa. The gesture was followed by the congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).