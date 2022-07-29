PT responded to the pre-candidate about the presidency being “only the fastest way” to “change people’s lives”

The deputy and presidential candidate André Janones (Avante-MG) accepted this Friday (29.Jul.2022) the invitation of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to chat. “Humility and democracy go hand in hand. Invitation accepted. Let’s talk”, replied Janones in his profile on twitter.

Earlier, the PT had responded to a message from Janones about the Presidency being “only the fastest way” for “change people’s lives”. The former president agreed: “I’m glad. This is also the cause that motivates me in politics, we are in this together. Let’s talk”.

Then Janones accepted the invitation and said: “Bolsonaro blocked me, Ciro refused to meet with me, Tebet completely ignored my existence, while the one leading the research publicly asked to talk to me”.

Finally, Lula stated that he will call the deputy. “Combined. Politics is done with dialogue and bringing people together for the common good. I’ll call you”.

Here’s the message exchange:

electoral scenario

Search PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, shows André Janones with 2% of voting intentions. Avante’s pre-candidate appears after Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), as 3%. The 3 are far from Lula, 43%, and from the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 37%.

Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

search aggregator

