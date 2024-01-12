The young Peruvian actor Miguel Alejandro Baca, known as Jano Baca (29 years old), is the charismatic Elvis Tangoa in the successful Latina series 'Papá en apuros', which illuminates our nights from Monday to Friday with its refreshing story. Originally from Chiclayo, the playwright also took a moment to chat with La República and share unknown aspects of the novel starring Juan Carlos Rey Castro and Luciana Blomberg. He revealed to us how intense the recordings of the Latina production are, the fortune of making a living from his work as a television actor and whether he would like to be part of the cast of 'There is room at the bottom'.

—Is what you are experiencing in 'Dad in Trouble' a dream come true?

—I never set out to be famous or for people to recognize me on the street. Yes, I am living a dream and it is a blessing and a privilege to be able to dedicate myself to television in this country. You enjoy recognition and exposure. It's hard and demanding, but it allows you to live a cool lifestyle.

—What were Jano Baca's days like when he had to record for 'Dad in trouble' and do his plays?

—Television has a tight work pace. It requires you to be in good condition, to have a physique, to eat well. It's running from one place to another, but it's quite enjoyable.

—How many hours a day did you dedicate to recording 'Dad in Trouble'?

-Depends. There are short and long recording days. There were times when I only had to record a couple of hours and the next day I had eight. That's what TV is like, especially when it's recorded out of order. The most complicated days were the big events, birthdays and those things where we are all on stage, because it requires each one to say a part and for us to stand still. This took us like 13 or 14 hours of recording a day, that's how heavy it is. However, in production they take care of us and then give us permission. I don't want to give that image that they have forced us and all that.

—When you go out on the street, do people recognize you, ask you for autographs, photos?

-Yes a little. It is new for me. It feels great, I try to enjoy it. My job is to act, but like me in person I am shy and when people stop me on the street, they see me all shy and shy. But it is very nice to feel the recognition of people. They get excited, hug you and tell you that they watch the series.

—Anything curious that happened to you with the fans?

—It happens often to me and my brother (also an actor Luis Baca), that we get confused on the street. They're not sure who's who. Sometimes they think that he is Elvis Tangoa and that I am the one who hosts his show on TV Perú. He has a hard time differentiating us and sometimes they ask me for a photo and tell me that they loved my participation in 'Ven baila quinceañera', and I just say: “Ah, thank you, cool.” And they say to Luis: “Hey, I love Elvis Tangoa.” And he responds: “Oh, thanks, cool.”

—Do you pay attention to the rating that 'Dad in Trouble' gets?

—It happens to me that I find out more about the repercussions of the series on the networks. I think we are breaking it there. We appear everywhere, we have videos with two million views. But I don't see the figures themselves, it doesn't worry me. Here we do the best job regardless of whether we have the best rating or are in the middle of the table. In addition, 'Dad in Trouble' runs until April 2024, which is a sign that we are doing very well.

—Can you be an actor in Peru and make a living from it?

—With a lot of luck you can. I have knocked on doors, I have searched for years. That's part of it and that's what everyone should do. But denying that on the side there is chance, being in the right place, meeting the right people, physical appearance. We cannot rule out all these variants. Before 'Dad in Trouble', I had a job as an office worker (video editor), where I worked happily and I liked it a lot, but I am an actor. So if you want to dedicate yourself to acting, be strong, because you are going to need it…

—What lies the success of 'At the bottom there is room', the competition for 'Dad in distress'?

—Like 'Dad in Trouble', he manages to connect with his audience: that is the key…

—It is inevitable to ask you, but would Jano Baca like to belong to the cast of 'AFHS'?

—For now, I am focused on 'Dad in Trouble' having the greatest success of all, that it transcends. What happens in the future I don't worry. I'm just concentrating on people watching the series through Latina and getting to know Elvis Tangoa, my character.

—So, would you like it?

—If the job comes that way ('AFHS'), then let it come. If they call me from 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', then let me come (laughs).

