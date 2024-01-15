No running water. No shower, no central heating and no sewerage. Janny (79) and Ben Agterberg (83) live in a very unique spot in Utrecht. For almost 44 years they have been living, as they say, 'adventurously', in a house from the 17th century. “We have a lot of work here, such as chopping wood, splitting and sawing. We wash clothes by hand or in our old-fashioned washing machine.”

