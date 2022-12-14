Speaking on the sidelines of the SIAMomicS Congress, organized by Siams (Italian Society of Andrology and Sexual Medicine) at the “La Sapienza” University of Rome, Emmanuele Jannini, president of the Italian Academy of Couples Health (AISC) and full professor of medicine of sexuality of the Tor Vergata University, focuses on the importance of sexual and reproductive health which he defines as “a fundamental basis of general health”.