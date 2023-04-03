Jannik explains the reasons for the knockout in the final: “I woke up feeling unwell, but Daniil is among the strongest in the world. It’s been a positive few weeks, I’m curious to get back on clay”
During the awards ceremony, with little energy left, he has the strength to make a joke: “Bravissimo Daniil, congratulations for this start of the season. Now the tournaments on clay begin, I’m curious to see you…” referring to the hatred declared of Medvedev for the crushed brick. Then, during the press conference, he explains the reasons for a more opaque performance than necessary and far from the one seen against Carlos Alcaraz: “I woke up and I didn’t feel very well, a general malaise, but we tried anyway. I got off on the pitch trying to give everything but it wasn’t enough. But I certainly don’t want to take away Medvedev’s merits, he played very well, served in an incredible way, it is no coincidence that he is among the best players in the world”. The doctor gave him a pill: “They were salts, they helped me a little bit, but I was physically tired and with the torrid heat, under the sun, it wasn’t easy.”
Month to remember
—
However, Jannik takes home a semifinal and a Grand Slam final that bring him back to where he deserves, or rather in the top 10 (number 9 to be precise) and in fourth place in the Race to Torino: “Yes, it was a very good month for me. Now the season on clay, and I’m really curious to see how it goes. I find myself better on fast surfaces, especially indoors, because it’s on this surface where I played the most as a child. But even on clay I think I can get some satisfaction out of it, I think that at the beginning I will have a little difficulty in adapting since there are only a few days to go from concrete to red. We’ll see”.
April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 23:05)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Janniks #reasons #didnt #feel #lets #red
Leave a Reply