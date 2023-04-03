During the awards ceremony, with little energy left, he has the strength to make a joke: “Bravissimo Daniil, congratulations for this start of the season. Now the tournaments on clay begin, I’m curious to see you…” referring to the hatred declared of Medvedev for the crushed brick. Then, during the press conference, he explains the reasons for a more opaque performance than necessary and far from the one seen against Carlos Alcaraz: “I woke up and I didn’t feel very well, a general malaise, but we tried anyway. I got off on the pitch trying to give everything but it wasn’t enough. But I certainly don’t want to take away Medvedev’s merits, he played very well, served in an incredible way, it is no coincidence that he is among the best players in the world”. The doctor gave him a pill: “They were salts, they helped me a little bit, but I was physically tired and with the torrid heat, under the sun, it wasn’t easy.”