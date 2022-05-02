Jannik overtakes Paul after being close to defeat as he had in Dubai and Miami. Bertolucci: “A power that must be used sparingly, starting as early as the 1st round can be risky
When the red alarm goes off, the red of tennis awakens. He shakes, turns into the Sinner we all know, into the champion with the Val Fiscalina ice in his veins. The one won against Tommy Paul, a 24-year-old American who does not disdain the earth, was the fourth game of 2022 won by Sinner by saving match points.
