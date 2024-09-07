Jannik Sinner with Anna Kalinskaya after the victory at the US Open, but Jannik’s wrist is worrying… VIDEO

Jannik Sinner in a video with his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after the US Open semifinal won against the Australian Jack Draper in 3 sets (7/5, 7/6, 6/2). The Italian tennis player, number one in the world, smiles, even if the fans are a little worried about the conditions of the left wriston which there is ice (At the end of the match, the Italian had reassured everyone about his condition).

Us Open 2’24, Jannik Sinner against Taylor Fritz in the final

In the final, Jannik Sinner will face the 26-year-old American Taylor Fritz on Sunday (number 12 in the ATP ranking, who beat Francis Tiafoe after a marathon of 5 sets: 4-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-1) and will try to win the second Slam of his career and of the season (after the Australian Open) so as to equal the Major titles during the year with Carlos Alcaraz (winner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon).

Jannik after the match with his team and Anna 🦊 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/RZYXIy1hIt — ℛ ¹⁶🦊 #1 (@roserome1927) September 6, 2024

This is Taylor Fritz’s first career Slam final, the first by an American in New York since 2006, when Andy Roddick was defeated by Roger Federer. Roddick was the last American to triumph at Flushing Meadows, in 2003, with Juan Carlos Ferrero defeated in the final, and the last to reach a Slam final, at Wimbledon 2009 (also lost to Federer).