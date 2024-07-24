PARIS. Evidently the Olympics are not in the destiny of Jannik Sinner. The world number one, after skipping the Tokyo Games by personal choice, he is forced to forfeit Paris: the flu turned into tonsillitistonsillitis in renunciation. «I am very sad and sorry. The Games were the main goal of the season and I was looking forward to returning to Roland Garros. I waited an extra day before leaving but it was no use».

I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. After a good week of training on the ground I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during the visit the doctor found tonsillitis and… pic.twitter.com/Qrx8TJLoMA — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) July 24, 2024

The curse of number one? Maybe it’s too much, sure, but since Jannik climbed the world his race has paradoxically stopped. Defeated in Paris in the semi-final by Alcaraz and then Defeated by Medvedev in Wimbledon quarterfinalsJannik had treated himself to a short holiday in Sardinia with his new girlfriend, the Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskayaofficial debut of the couple away from the tennis courts. Then Monte-Carlo to regain confidence with the land and the first signs of a health that is not exactly at its best and the feeling that something was changing in the blue team’s plans. Departure postponed by one day and then the surrender. Sinner loses the Olympics, but Italy loses one of the medals that were considered certain on the eve. Not to mention the tournament which, without the number one ranked player, has to do without one of its main attractions. Sinner-Alcaraz was the Olympic final everyone dreamed of. And instead, the awakening was very abrupt. «I hope to participate in the Games in the future, now I will take some rest to recover full fitness and I wish the team well for the tournament». Sinner and the Games, come back in 4 years. Maybe.