The tennis player has always been very reserved about his love life. His latest flame is the model Laura Margesin

Since when Jannik Sinnerafter 3 hours and 9 minutes of battle and three sets 7-5 6-7 7-6, he beat Novak Djokovic a real Sinner mania broke out, with the public in a frenzy on social media, ready to swear that the red from San Candido “will be to Italian tennis like Alberto Tomba is to skiing”.

For Jannik Sinner engaged with only one rule: confidentiality — Phrases like "It doesn't bother me to wake up and train: I get up with the aim of improving myself" or "When I train I feel good mentally: the more I worked, the better" make Sinner's total dedication to this sport clear and have prompted many fans to ask themselves how this tennis star manages to combine work and private life or to what extent the latter is sacrificed to leave room for training and hard discipline. It seems that she was the first to suffer the price of Sinner's dedication to the discipline Maria Braccinia model of the same age as the athlete.

As reported by Dagospiathe relationship between the two would not have lasted on the one hand due to the countless pushes and pullslinked to the tennis player’s many trips around the world, on the other, due to the tennis player’s need for confidentiality. In fact, it seems that Sinner’s need for discretion clashed with the behavior of his girlfriend who, according to some, was left because of an Instagram post that the tennis player didn’t like.

the ultimate flirt — After Braccini, the last woman in Jannik Sinner's life is called Laura Margesin: she is 23 years old and is herself a model who collaborates with various national and international brands. We don't know much about her, but it seems that she is also originally from Alto Adige. Sinner and Margesin were photographed together last February and the model also attended Jannik's match at the Foro Italico, a tennis international match.