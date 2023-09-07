Jannik Sinner will not participate in the Davis Cup. Today, 7 September, the confirmation on social media of the flat rate for the challenges of the next few weeks in Bologna. “Unfortunately I didn’t have enough time to recover after the tournaments in America and unfortunately I won’t be able to be part of the team in Bologna” he wrote. “It’s always an honor to play for our country and I am convinced that I will return to the national team as soon as possible. Good luck to the boys, see you.”