Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is the newest endorser of global brand La Roche-Posay to raise awareness of the importance of photoprotection. Announcing the involvement of one of the best tennis players of his generation, with a start to 2024 with exceptional results, as the new Global Brand Advocate of La Roche Posay, is the brand itself, now present in over 60 countries.

This long-term collaboration – explains the company in a note – aims to address the lack of education on correct protection from UV rays, leveraging the pioneering expertise of La Roche-Posay and Anthelios, its iconic range of products of sun protection. Jannik Sinner, playing outdoors all year round, will be the perfect 'partner in causes' to educate about photoprotection, which is an important – and still underestimated – public health issue. With a large fan base that extends beyond just sports fans, Sinner embodies extreme game-changing performance. At the same time he embraces La Roche-Posay's values ​​of authenticity and excellence – highlighting the company – which make him a skin life-changer.

Jannik Sinner and La Roche-Posay – concludes the note – inaugurate a new era, where we abandon old habits and create a healthier future for all skin types. Objective: to talk about photoprotection like never before.