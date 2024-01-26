Jannik Sinner achieved a historic double breakthrough in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. The 22-year-old Italian broke through the crazy hegemony of Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on the way to his own milestone. On Sunday he will face Daniil Medvedev in his first Grand Slam final.
Marijn Abbenhuijs
Latest update:
14:44
