Rome – More than the victory itself, although important, it is the way of having obtained it that makes you satisfied Jannik Sinner, who celebrates his first triumph in a Masters 1000 with his usual modesty. But for the current number 1 of blue tennis, who in the meantime has reached sixth position in the world rankings, he doesn’t stop and in the week of his 22nd birthday, August 16, he will be engaged in the Cincinnati tournament, another Masters 1000. Sinner fresh from last night’s success over Alex De Minaur, will have little time to recover even though he will only enter the scene in the second round, when he will face the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (n.22 Atp), or the Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic (n.67 ).

The tournament in Ohio is another step towards the US Open, which will begin on August 28, and will also involve Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti. Sinner is in the part of the draw which in the probable case of advancement could put him in front of the round of 16 with the American Taylor Fritz and the quarterfinals with Novaj Djokovic, returning to the tour after the final lost in Wimbledon with Alcaraz. The new n.6 in the world wants to further improve his already excellent seasonal record, which speaks of 41 matches won (only Alcaraz and Medvedev more than him) and eleven losses: in addition to the Toronto trophy he won the Montpellier tournament, was finalist in Rotterdam and Miami and semifinalist in Indian Wells and Montecarlo, as well as Wimbledon of course.

Therefore, a birthday on the field is looming next Wednesday for Sinner, who after the final of Toronto he said that the best gift for the event is being able to be on the pitch to play, the thing he likes the most and for which he is ready to make any sacrifice.

“These results make me and my staff feel stronger and make us hungry to work even harder,” he said immediately. “I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it well. This tournament will always remain in my heart.It is an important milestone, but now it is there Cincinnatiwhich gives me another opportunity, let’s see how it goes”.

With the victory in Canada, the South Tyrolean surpassed Casper Ruud in the standings, who loses two positions and is now seventh, and Andrey Rublev, who slipped to eighth position. The top four positions in the standings are always occupied in order by Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. In fifth place, the Danish Holger Rune rises by one position, who however is within reach of Sinner, having 4790 points against the 4725 of the Italian.