Jannik Sinner is ill, goodbye to the 2024 Paris Olympics: tonsillitis knocks him out

After a week of training on clay in Monte Carlo in preparation for the Paris Olympics, Jannik Sinner began to feel symptoms of illness on Monday evening. At that point the Italian tennis player, number 1 in the world ranking, having consulted his team of doctors the following day, was strongly advised to withdraw from the Olympic Games. due to the diagnosis of tonsillitis.

Paris 2024 Olympics, Jannik Sinner announces his withdrawal: ‘Extremely sad and disappointed, Games were one of my goals’

“I am extremely sad and disappointed. Competing at the Olympic Games was one of my main goals for this season. I was really looking forward to returning to Roland Garros and playing for my country in this prestigious event. However, after seeing my doctors on Tuesday and waiting an extra day to give myself a little more time to see if my condition would improve, things unfortunately took a turn for the worse,” Sinner explained.

“As I said, this is shocking for me and I hope I can compete in the Olympics in the future.. I am looking forward to racing with my teammates and the rest of the Italian team, but for now we will have to wait. As advised by my medical team, I will now take some time to rest and recover to full health. I would like to wish the whole Italian team the best for this important event and I hope to come back stronger in the future”.