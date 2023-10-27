Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at the 2023 Vienna ATP tournament. The Italian, number 4 in the world and second seed, defeated the American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in 1h20′ in the quarterfinals. In the semi-final, the South Tyrolean will face the Russian Andrei Rublev, number 3 in the draw, who got the better of the German Alex Zverev 6-2, 6-4.

Sinner and Rublev face each other for the sixth time. The Italian has won 3 of the previous 5 matches played. In Vienna the two tennis players faced each other in 2020 in the first face-to-face: on that occasion Sinner retired after just 3 games. The blue won two matches on clay, in Barcelona in 2021 and in Monte Carlo in 2022. In the same year, Rublev won on the red of Ronald Garros in the round of 16. In the only real match played on fast pace, this year in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami, Italy’s number 1 clearly prevailed 6-2, 6-4.

At the top of the draw in Vienna, in the semi-final there is a match between the Russian Daniil Medvedev, first seed, and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 4 on the draw. Medvedev won the derby with Karen Kachanov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Tsitsipas beat Croatian Borna Gojo, who entered the draw with a wild card, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

Sinner: “Go ahead like this”

“It was a complicated match, I tried to serve well in the important moments. Tiafoe is an excellent player, I necessarily had to maintain a high level to win. I conceded a couple of break points in both sets but I got away with it, I found the heavy points at the right time”, says Sinner, now focused on the challenge with Rublev. “In the past we have played amazing matches, I arrive well at the match: on the pitch I have many solutions and I can improve further, everything is falling into place.”