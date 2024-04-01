Sinner, how much have you earned in your career? Jannik ready to overtake Ivan Lendl

Jannik Sinner in the wake of… Ivan Lendl. The Italian tennis player, with his victory at the Masters 1000 in Miami (destroying Dimitrov in the final, after having eliminated Medvedev in the semi-final) rises in the ATP rankings (number 2 in the world, overtaking Carlos Alacaraz), but also in the 'prize money' ranking ( i.e. earnings from tournaments) at 21 million and 200 thousand dollars. And, as we said, one step away from the American champion (born in Czechoslovakia) who in his career reached 21,262,417 (it must be said that in the 80s and 90s the prize money was lower than today). Not only. Thanks to the tournament in Florida, Jannik has overtaken past champions such as Hewitt, Roddick, Ivanisevic and Edberg and currently occupies the 26th position all time.

Sinner, Alcaraz and the ranking of returns earnings: Djokovic ahead of Nadal and Federer

Needless to say, in the top three places in this ranking there are the phenomena Novak Djokovic (at 181 million), Rafa Nadal (134 million) e Roger Federer (130 million), with the historic fourth FabFour, Andy Murray which also follows them in this ranking (64 million) and precedes the big one Pete Sampras (43 million) in the top-5, but Alexander Zverev (semifinalist in Miami) e Daniil Medvedev (at 40) are destined to surpass it shortly). Here then are the top 10 Stan 'The Man' Wawrinka (with his dream one-handed backhand and 3 Slams won in the era of phenomena: 36,696,484 dollars), the former number two in Spanish tennis David Ferrer (31,483,911) and Croatian Marin Cilic (31,301,586, won the 2024 US Open, reaching the Slam finals at Wimbledon 2017 and the Australian Slam 2018). It should be noted that the large André Agassi (Sampras' number 1 rival in the 90s, 8 Slam wins: around 31 million dollars) is just behind, but should be noted in fifteenth Carlitos Alcaraz (almost 28 million and 600 thousand dollars) who, like Sinner, will soon climb position after position.

Jannik Sinner how much did he earn in 2024 in tournament prizes

Remaining at Jannik Sinner's 2024 in terms of prize money, we are at 4 million euros, thanks to the victories (Australian Open, Rotterdam, Miami) and the semi-final of Indian Wells where he has lost the only match of the year so far (against Carlos Alcaraz).