Sanremo – If they wanted it before, now they really don't want to do without it at the Sanremo Festival and they are seriously trying, because Jannik Sinner is not only the sporting champion of the moment but has made history with the victory at the Australian Open. Jannik Sinner could be the perfect sports super-guest for Sanremo 2024, and everyone knows this, starting with the artistic director Amadeus. It's not just today that the Festival is courting him, contacts have been ongoing for some time, and the South Tyrolean champion would also like, as far as we know, to participate in the TV event par excellence which would give him the largest television audience in one fell swoop. And he is a master of winning shots.

The problem, however – apart from budgetary issues – would still be the entanglements in Sinner's busy calendar of commitments, which from February 5th he is expected at the ATP tournament in Marseille, which is also not very far from Sanremo. The idea had been circulating for some time: already in October, on the sidelines of the presentation of Viva Rai2!, Fiorello – a great tennis fan – had said: “I would really like to host it, if Amadeus doesn't get ahead of me”. But perhaps now for the story the glass would be too narrow. In the meantime, however, among his absolute fans is Marco Mengoni, who is preparing to co-host the first evening of the festival by watching the victorious final of Sinner on TV, explaining ''I'm ready for anything''.