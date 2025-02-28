The Laureus academy has decided to withdraw Jannik Sinner his candidacy for the best athlete of the year 2024 because of the suspension for the world anti -doping agency. The Italian was sanctioned for three months to positively give twice by clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

The reason

The organizers of the awards consider that the sanction of three months invalidates their nomination

This award, known as Los Oscar del Deporte, which recognizes the best athletes of the year, will be held in Madrid on April 21. Through a statement, Laureus academy announced: “After deliberating, it has been decided to withdraw the candidacy of Jannik Sinner to the Laureus award to the World Athlete of the Year.”

The president of the Academy, Sean Fitzpatrick, explained that the process has followed the decisions of the relevant agencies, and although they have taken into account the mitigating circumstances, they consider that the sanction of three months invalidates their nomination.

Sinner, who tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid commonly used in skin creams and improves sports performance, admitted that the result was due to a possible spray contamination used by its physiotherapist to treat a wound.

Clostebol is a substance totally prohibited by the world anti -doping agency due to its anabolic effects, such as the increase in muscle mass, the improvement of sports performance and fat burning.

The Italian tennis player will fulfill his sanction until May 4, after accepting the disqualification on February 15, which will miss the 1000 Masters Tournaments of Indian Wells, Miami, Montecarlo and Madrid. It will return just in time for the Rome tournament and the second Grand Slam of the year.

The Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 Awards will be announced on March 3 in Madrid. This year they celebrate the 25 years of the event, and the winners will be announced on April 21 at the Cibeles Palace. The candidates were selected from 1,300 sports media around the world.