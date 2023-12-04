Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis player and an incredible 2023. Not just the Davis Cup and the ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner was awarded the best tennis player of 2023 at the SuperTennisTV gala evening. An obvious recognition, after an incredible season: the victory as the technical and charismatic leader of theItaly in the Davis Cup against Australia in the final (eliminating Djokovic’s Serbia in the semi-final: Nole defeated in both singles and doubles together with Lorenzo Sonego), the final of the ATP Finals in Turin (lost against Djokovic after beating him in the round robin and successfully in the semifinal against Medvedev), number 4 in the ATP ranking (matched by Adriano Panatta), the first Master 1000 won (in Canada in Toronto in August), in addition to the Montpellier titles (ATP 250), Beijing and Vienna (ATP 500). Without forgetting the Wimbledon semi-final. And we could move forward.

Jannik Sinner – Elodie (photo Lapresse – Instagram elodie)

Because Sinner’s year was exhilarating and promises big dreams with a view to 2024, when Jannik goes to assault his first Slam title (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon or US Open: the Italian champion is competitive on all surfaces and in all playing conditions), in addition to fight for world number 1 (the challenge to Djokovic, Alcaraz, Medvedev is launched) and the defense of the Davis Cup together with Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti and certainly also Matteo Berrettini.

Sinner is ready to leave: destination Alicante where he will prepare for the next season and train with Luca Nardi (20-year-old Italian tennis talent and veteran of Jeddah’s ATP Next Gen together with Flavio Cobolli)the Italian champion in the meantime spoke about himself to Super Tennis interviewed by Max Giusti.

Jannik Sinner and the moment he changed gear in the season

“There isn’t a precise moment, but when you achieve many results in a row it means that the work begins to produce results. And it’s a journey that isn’t done in one or two months, but in an entire year – Jannik Sinner tells Max Giusti at the Italian tennis gala – Certainly, having traveled so far and wide around the world, arriving at each tournament physically prepared was the most important thing. Then the desire to learn and improve and the harmony with my team allowed me to find the right combination.”

Sinner-Maria Braccini? And Zverev makes a winning ace with sexy Sophia Thomalla (ex of…) (Instagram sophiathomalla – mariabraccini)



Jannik Sinner and father Hanspeter

“He’s been a chef all his life, and he knows what he’s doing in the kitchen. But after 40 years of work, in recent years I had seen him a little down. So I said to myself: I want to get him out of this situation – explains Jannik Sinner talking about father Hanspeter – So I told him to follow me around the world, so I can enjoy it a little more than I was able to do before, also because in some tournaments I don’t go to a hotel but I take a house, and we all find ourselves under the same roof .

Jannik Sinner and the love of the Italian public at the ATP Finals

The audience of the ATP Finals in Turin he sent all his love over the course of the week he watched Jannik Sinner protagonist of an exciting ride to the final against Noval Djokovic. “All that cheering was incredible. Even the stadium chants… a unique emotion. I felt a great connection with the audience, and it really felt like I was at home.

Jannik Sinner, the magic of the Davis Cup won by Italy (and the beautiful thought for Matteo Berrettini)

Jannik Sinner talks about the week in Malaga which saw theItal-tennis eliminate Holland in the quarterfinals, the Serbia Of Djokovic in the semi-finals, until the triumph in final vs Australia with the winning point won by Jannik against De Minaur (shortly before Matteo Arnaldi’s fundamental success with Alexei Popyrin): “Davis is really special, because she makes you experience the atmosphere of a locker room, the sense of togetherness of a team. It’s nice to be able to discuss with your colleagues after a point, and understand their opinion. I think of Berrettini, whose name is not in the roll of honor of the cup we won, but who if there was a way to be able to add it, each of us would like this to happen. Seeing him there, even though injured, gives you an idea of ​​how united our group was. And let’s hope it’s just the beginning of a long trail of successes.

Who is Maria Braccini, Jannik Sinner’s beautiful girlfriend (Instagram mariabraccini)



Jannik Sinner and the victory of the first Master 1000 (Canadian Open)

Jannik Sinner remembers winning his first Master 1000, the Canadian Open in the final against Alex de Minaur who he would later defeat in the decisive match of the Davis Cup: “Winning in Toronto, however, was a small liberation: I had come from two Masters 1000s lost in the final (defeats again in Miami, against Medvedev and Hurkacz, ed.) but it is only after winning such an important tournament that you understand the difference between winning and finishing second.”

Jannik Sinner and the victory against the bête noire Tiafoe

“The victory in Vienna against Tiafoe was another key step: the year before I had served for the match, but I got nervous and ended up losing a match that I had in my pocket – recalls Jannik Sinner during his interview with Max Giusti at the tennis gala – With my team we also worked on this aspect: if I lose concentration, I have to be good at finding it again immediately. Think with my own head, not with that of others”

Predestined Sinner: “Agassi 2.0”. That’s when Jannik became Djokovic’s nightmare

Jannik Sinner and the victories against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has lost twice (out of three) in singles in the last month against Jannik Sinner: first in the round robin of the ATP Finals in Turin, then in the semi-final of the Davis Cup wearing the Italy shirt: “The first was special, also because playing and winning in front of the Italian public was incredible. In Davis we knew we had a great chance, with Spain out and Russia excluded. Having been able to cancel three match points with new balls was fundamental, and I knew I had this card to play. Our Davis has been complex, always chasing since the Bologna stage. But in the end we discovered along the way that something unique is coming out, and it was nice to finish in glory against Australia”.

Sinner earthquake, devastating TV ratings. Jannik phenomenon: from Davis to the ATP Finals

