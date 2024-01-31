“Residence in Monte Carlo? When I turned 18 I trained in Bordighera with my former coach who had a residence in Monaco. The best thing about Monaco is that there are many players with whom you can train, perfect facilities, different gyms, good fields, I feel at home, I feel good there, I have a normal life, I can go to the supermarket without problems.” Jannik Sinner said this in the meeting with the press in Rome, in the new headquarters of the Tennis Federation, speaking about his residence in Monte Carlo.



00:57