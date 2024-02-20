Jannick Sinner, after the victory in Rotterdam, is the top 3 in the world

Who practices one sport he knows well how much commitment and dedication this requires: hours and hours of training and sacrifices in order to obtain gods results. But, when these arrive, the hard hours of work are repaid in full. An expert in this field is certainly the tennis player Jannick Sinnerwho after beating De Minaur a Rotterdam it's officially the top 3 in the world. But how much did the tennis player earn with this amazing victory in Rotterdam? Let's find out together.

Jannick Sinner was born in 2001 in San Candido, IN Trentino, the young athlete has left everyone speechless in recent years. A continuous growth that seems endless, has led him to win the most coveted and complex tournaments in the world of tennis. This was possible not only thanks to a natural talent, but also thanks to hours and hours of training. The young South Tyrolean is back from yet another victory, obtained in Rotterdam on De Minaur.

Just over a month ago, Jannick he defeated Danil Sergeevič Medvedev, thus winning the Australian Open. He is the first Italian to obtain these results in the world of Tennese. But, many have wondered how possible this is earn thanks to these victories. Although the victory obtained in Rotterdam allowed Jannick to position himself at 3rd place of the ranking world, the prize money for this tournament is not the best. In fact, first place, in this case Jannick Sinneryou take it home €400,000. A figure that for many is really high, but for a professional like him, it is not among the highest.

In fact, thanks to the victory at the Australian OpenJannick had gotten the beauty of 2 million euros. The young tennis player's then consecutive victories have sparked a real tennis-mania in our country. So much so that Amadeus had invited Jannick to the Sanremo Festivalbut the tennis player had refused the invitation given his parents sporting commitments.

Years of workoutsand of sacrificesthey led to gods results truly shocking for this young athlete.