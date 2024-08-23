Jannick Sinner, world number one tennis player, fired the team of physiotherapists involved in his double positive test for clostebol in the tournament of Indian Wells.

According to the criteria of

Sinner was declared innocent and will not count on Giacomo Naldi or Umberto Ferrara for the US Open, which starts on Monday.

Rare case

The player is working with them in tournaments after Indian Wells, where he tested positive in March – notified in April.

“Naldi gave him a muscle massage without gloves and injected the prohibited substance transdermally into his hands, which he had used to treat a wound,” EFE reported.

He added: “The last time the team was seen in full was at the last Wimbledon tournament, where both the tennis player and his team knew that his case was already being handled by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), something that did not prevent him from continuing to play normally and a reason that has raised complaints in the tennis world.

The ITIA did provisionally suspend the player after the two positive tests he gave: “Following each positive test, a provisional suspension was applied. On both occasions, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension and has therefore been able to continue playing,” reported the organization, independent of the ATP.

“I will now put this difficult and deeply unfortunate period behind me. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that I remain compliant with the ITIA anti-doping programme,” Sinner said.

AMA studies

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is considering appealing the ITIA’s decision and has until September 6 to do so.

“As we always do, we will carefully examine all documentation and reserve the right to appeal,” a WADA spokesman said.