He has just had a nice ride in his Trabant and is on his way back to his hometown of Gaanderen. Jannick Bouwman (23) wants to go for a walk at the lock. Because the weather is nice, finally. But when he has turned on his flasher and is slowly steering into the corner, he has no way of knowing what will happen a moment later.
Rick Albers
Latest update:
21:36
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Jannick #home #suddenly #longer #swerve #images #front
Leave a Reply