Janneke van Heugten (45) sees her pelvic instability deteriorate for the umpteenth time after a fall in France. The excruciating pain, not being able to sit, the extra pounds that come with it: she’s completely fed up. She carefully starts walking. She has now run her first half marathon and is planning two more. on LinkedIn she shares her transformation. “I want to show how important it is that you put your body first.”

The nightmare starts for Janneke after the birth of her third child, in March 2016. ,,It was really a horrible birth, really terrible. After that I couldn’t sit anymore. I already had two children, so I knew what your body goes through during such a birth, but this was really different.”

Unbearable Pelvic Pain

Her pelvic therapist can’t figure out what’s going on. “So yeah, you just keep going.” Nine months later things are slowly getting better, but then Janneke falls down the stairs. “My whole pelvic area was purple, black, all the colors of the rainbow. I was in so much pain.” A bruised tailbone, the doctor concludes, is something that should go away on its own. But severe pain becomes unbearable pain and Janneke scours one pelvic therapist after another, looking for an answer.

After her umpteenth consultation, the cause is revealed: her pelvic floor muscles are traumatized and her tailbone has been twisted since she gave birth. ,,And it had been that way for such a long time that – even though it was put back correctly – it kept turning back.” She has to keep coming in twice a year to do the treatment, but the pain remains. “Every night it was a challenge to find a pain-free position so that I could fall asleep. The pelvic therapist told me that I just had to learn to live with the pain.”

on the walk

Janneke falters. “Every day I was tired, my condition was bad and I had little energy. But when I wanted to sit down somewhere, I always had to ask myself: how am I going to do that?” Plus, the pounds add up. “I wasn’t myself anymore.” The moment when Janneke decides that enough is enough, she remembers all too well. ,,I was on holiday in France and slipped on a rock. Immediately I thought: here we go again. Then I noticed that I was constantly so anxious, and so insecure about my body. I was completely fed up.”

Janneke soon realizes that walking should help her get back on her feet, literally and figuratively. ,,I had already tried a lot and felt in my body that I just had to move more. If I wanted to strengthen my pelvis, walking was the starting point.” And so she makes her first meters through the neighborhood. “I started with very small pieces. Sometimes I went too fast or too far. Then I was in pain afterwards and I had to take a step back.”

Marathon after marathon

Slowly Janneke starts to feel stronger. Walks become running laps and meters become miles. Even when her toes start to turn black, she won’t give up. “Different shoes, a gait analysis at the physio, and on.” The pain eases, sitting is better and she also gets her old figure back. When she even hits the 21 kilometers in the summer, she realizes that she can participate in the half marathon. “I thought: I’ll just go for it.”

It’s time for Easter weekend. For the first time she runs the Halve van Nijkerk. ,,I started at the very back, because I didn’t want to get in anyone’s way. But soon I noticed that I could even overtake people. I never expected to be faster than anyone. But everyone runs there with a story. I thought it was fantastic.” The Amersfoort Marathon and the Zeeland Coastal Marathon are planned soon. “I’m still training for that. I am so grateful to be able to do this again.”

Transformation

After reaching the finish in Nijkerk, she decides to share her transformation on LinkedIn. A story about motivation, perseverance and setting priorities. “Because of the rush, we tend to keep going. We listen so badly to our body, when it always speaks the truth.” Moreover, Janneke wants to convince her network of the importance of exercising in the open air, also for your mental health. As a social entrepreneur who works fifty-hour weeks, she knows how difficult it can be to make time for this. ,,But if you are fit, you are also more functional. You are less distracted and more energetic. That also benefits your work.”

It makes Janneke proud that people are going to start running again thanks to her post. “People say, ‘Wow, I had 400 excuses, but not anymore.’ I hope many will start taking better care of their bodies after reading my post. Because really: you get so much in return.”







