Nürburgring– The Nissan GT-R Nismo by Jan Mardenborough, on March 28, 2015, was involved in a shocking accident on a bump faced at full speed. The driver Jann Mardenborough was carrying out a test session of the VLN championship (VLN Langstreckenmeisterschaft Nürburgring) on ​​the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, in Germany with a Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3a racing version of the famous Japanese sports car.

The accident at Nürburgringof the Nissan GT-R of driver Jann Mardenborough

The dynamics of the accident

The accident occurred at the point of the circuit called “Flugplatz” where you face a climb and then go down a hill with a subsequent bend to the left. At that point the car of driver Jann Mardenborough, at a speed of around 200 km/h, literally took off into the air, becoming a “candle” and then covering a distance of over 20 meters in flight, before crashing over the barriers. of protection where the public was present in the stands. Mardenborough’s car took off into the air due to air entering under the car which lifted off the ground due to the lift created by the flat bottom.

The speed at the moment of impact was estimated at around 100 km/h. The race was suspended by the race commissioners with a red flag.

The Nurburgring circuit and the exact point, the Flugplatz curve where the Nissan GT-R accident mentioned in the film Gran Turismo occurred

The accident killed one spectator and injured several others. The pilot, Jann Mardenborough, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 accident at the Nurburgring

Following this accident, new safety rules were applied to the Nürburgring Nordschleife with changes to the circuit itself.

Who is Jann Mardenborough, his career, from simulators to track racing

Jann Mardenborough is a British racing driver who landed in the world of racing thanks to his passion for playing a well-known driving simulator, Gran Turismo. Jann Mardenborough was born on September 9, 1991 in Darlington, England.

His automotive career began thanks to a video game, Gran Turismo, where he emerged as one of the best virtual drivers.

Jann Mardenborough the driver who inspired the film Granturismo

Archie Madekwe is the lead actor in the film he represents Jan Mardenborough in the film Gran Turismo

In 2011, Mardenborough participated in the GT Academya program promoted by Nissan and Sony PlayStation which offers video game drivers the opportunity to become professional racing drivers. He won the competition and started racing for the Nissan team in several GT categories.

Mardenborough has successfully competed in various GT categories, including the Blancpain GT Series Championship, the Japanese Super GT Championship and the FIA ​​World GT Championship. He achieved victories and notable placings in these competitions.

In 2014, Mardenborough was chosen to participate in the young driver development program of the Formula 1 team Infiniti Red Bull Racing. He worked as a development driver and had the opportunity to test drive a Formula 1 car. He subsequently embarked on a career in single-seaters, competing in categories such as the GP3 Series and European Formula 3. He subsequently returned to competing in GT competitions after his experience in single-seaters, once again demonstrating his talent in covered wheel racing.

Accident at the Nürburgring: in 2015, Mardenborough was involved in the accident we discussed previously. Jann Mardenborough’s career has been characterized by success in both GT and single-seater racing, and he has demonstrated his versatility as a driver.

NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 by Jann Mardenborough spec sheet

MOTOR VR38DETT Displacement 3,799cc Power Over 405kw@6,500rpm（Over 550ps/6,500rpm）*1 Couple Over 637N・m @5,000rpm（Over 65.0kgf・m/5,000rpm）*1 Length 4,780mm Length 2,036mm Step 2,780mm Front track 1,675mm Rear track 1,680mm Weight 1,300kg*1 Drive system 2WD（FR） POWER TRAIN Clutch disc Metal, 5.5-inch 4-plate Transmission 6-speed sequential BRAKES Fr 6-piston caliper/Ventilated Disc Brake＆Pad Rr 4-piston caliper/Ventilated Disc Brake＆Pad SUSPENSIONS Fr Double Wishbone Rr Multi-link TIRES Fr 330/710-18 Rr 330/710-18 WHEELS Fr 13.0J×18 Rr 13.0J×18 NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3 technical sheet

The plot of the film GRAN TURISMO which tells the story of Jan Mardenborough

The scene from the film Gran Turismo during the 24 Hours of Le Mans

