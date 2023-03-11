After Jankto publicly said on February 13 that he is homosexual, he feels freer than ever, his Sparta Prague teammates, his coach, his ex-wife and his parents were the first to know this news, which he decided to share with the whole world. .
Now, who would have been a LaLiga player defending the Getafe colors, has given an interview to Marca to talk, for the first time that he made it public, about how the last few weeks have gone by having been the first active Europ player to He admits that he is gay.
In this interview with Diario Marca, the first question was how the Sparta Prague player is, to which he replied: “I’m very well. They were three hard weeks, especially the first, because I didn’t know what to expect. But the reactions they were perfect in the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy…” said the midfielder.
Before breaking the news, Jankto, who had a wife and children, was asked about it, what was the reaction of his family: “I was surprised. When you say this after 26 years, it is not something expected. Thank God, I have passed that moment and they have helped me in all aspects. The only thing that was a little difficult was our son, but thanks to Marketa we have reached an agreement and we do everything for our son.”
This is the first case in European football of a player openly acknowledging his homosexuality. “When it’s the first case in football you have to hope that certain reactions are not positive, but I wanted to feel free. I want to live like all people live I’ve done this because I want to help other people who have a different orientation. I think I can be a good example.”
He was asked if he was happy to have announced it at that moment or perhaps he believes that he should have done it before: “It was at the moment that I felt it. I have not been thinking about the” coming out “all my life. I’ve played normally for eight years. I don’t know what happened, but there are certain things you want to say. You want to live the way you want to live. I said it the moment I felt it that way.”
Sadly, when someone announces something like this, there will always be people of few values who take the opportunity to criticize. Jankto was asked if he is prepared in case someone criticizes him: Of course I am prepared. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I hope it will be a good example for everyone. In some places, maybe, you find people who can’t stand it, but I respect everyone. Maybe if I was living in Spain I wouldn’t say it, but when you’re at home… I don’t know what happened, but in my mind there was a moment when I said: You’re going to say you’re gay and you can live as you want.”
This has been able to serve as inspiration for many players who still do not dare to break the news: “I think so, but it is not the intention. They do not have to be afraid, which I think is the problem in this matter. Many players and people are afraid to tell other people that they have a different orientation. I don’t expect that now other players are going to say that they are homosexual. I hope it is not news and that in five or six years we will say “I am homosexual” and we can continue as if nothing.
This interview concluded with a message that he sent to sports lovers and fellow professionals: “First of all I want to thank all the people who have written me positive messages, which were many millions. And I want to say to all those who they have a different orientation which is not a problem and they can live normally”.
