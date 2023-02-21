Genoa – “The decision I made, after 27 years, is quite important and I’m very happy. For some it is a revolution, for me it is absolutely normal “: Jakub Janktomidfielder born in 1996 of Sparta Prague and ex of Sampdoria, thus described his feelings after the video published on social networks last week in which he “coming out”.

Interviewed by the Mediaset program “Le Iene” in Prague, Jankto spoke about the reaction of the Sparta Prague crowd: “They applauded me, we saw him in the first game after coming out so the sensations are top. I said on Instagram that, after a long time, I played with a smile. You can win, score a hat-trick, you can score goals, but with a smile.”

Jankto admits that revealing his homosexuality was not easy: “Was it difficult? Mother of mine, yes! After 26 years with that barrier you can’t live the way you want and after that coming out I feel really free and it’s extraordinary”. His decision could give strength to other players: “A lot of people are afraid to “out” that thing. We are also going to help these people”.

Jankto also spoke of the possible repercussions for his ex-partner and for his son: “I’m going to protect my wife too, then because of what others do I can’t do much. My son is now 3 and a half years old and I hope that when he is 7/8 there will be more freedom”.

When asked if football is homophobic, the Czech footballer answered this way:

“Definitely a bit yes why if I’m the first player, that’s it”. Damiano Tommasi, former president of the Aic, said that in a football team where intimacy is shared, coming out could turn out to be a boomerang “let’s hope it’s not like that – replies Jankto – I don’t even want to think so. I put my face into it and I always will. As Claudio Ranieri said, we are all a family.

Finally, the former Sampdoria responded to the headline published by the Libero newspaper “Jankto reaches the end of his career and remembers that he is gay. He enters history not for sporting successes but because he is the first important footballer to reveal homosexuality ”.

“No, no, no – replies the footballer – I have had a great career and I will continue to do so, I don’t want to consider these things because it is totally useless. I hope it becomes a normal thing, a positive message”.