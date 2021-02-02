Real Valladolid is recovering players after a disastrous January. In this way, both Janko, who had an injury to the rectus anterior of the right leg, such as Jot, who passed the Covid-19, they already work with their teammates after having had a period of readjustment to the effort, although it seems difficult and precipitous that they can enter the list for the duel in Mendizorroza, on Friday, against Alavés. The one who will be is Roque Mesa after having served his two games of suspension after being sent off at the end of the match against Elche. In addition, Miguel Rubio, player of Promises, but in dynamics of the first team, also started working this week after overcoming Covid-19.

Despite these highs, and that of Olaza, that after being presented with Kodro, he trained for the first time with his teammates this Tuesday in Zorrilla, the white-and-violet infirmary is still at the top: With Ram recently operated, Kiko Olivas and Marcos André work to return to the playing fields in the month of March. In addition, Guardiola, whose medical part is not known, but could have a fissure in his foot, El Yamiq, an injury to the left anterior rectus, and Javi Sánchez, with a sprained ankle, are also injured.