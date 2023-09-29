For internet users, the first lady would be playing a greater role than Alckmin in the government and acting as vice president

The protagonism of First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, 57 years old, last week caught attention on social media. For internet users, she would be occupying the role of vice president, leaving Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in the background.

How the Power360 showed, Janja gained more space in government decisions on the eve of the president’s surgery Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). On Thursday (September 28, 2023), she traveled to Rio Grande do Sul, accompanied by ministers, to visit areas hit by the extratropical cyclone and announce measures to rebuild the State. The fact generated many memes on social media.

The main target of the jokes was Alckmin. Users of X (formerly Twitter) said that he now occupies a decorative position or that he would have become the first lady’s deputy, who is, in the view of internet users, who is assuming the presidency in Lula’s absence.

See some memes about Janja’s leading role: