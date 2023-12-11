The first lady's account started publishing messages with insults against Lula and Moraes at 9:37 pm on Monday (Dec 11, 2023)

O profile of the first lady on X (former Twitter) Janja Lula da Silva was invaded on Monday night (Dec 11, 2023). The attack was announced by the account itself, at 9:37 pm, with the following message: “Hacked by Ludwig and Smalkade”.

Then, several messages with offensive content and insults against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes began to be published by Janja's profile.

Read some of the tweets:

At 9:52 pm, Janja's profile published a 12-second video. The images show the screen of what appears to be a recording program. Two male voices interact. Here is the dialogue:

male voice 1: “Just to let you know that I was the one who hacked Janja's account, this damn corrupt one, and Ludwig. Say hello, Lud”;

male voice 2: “Save”;

O Power360 contacted Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication) via WhatsApp and email to find out what measures had been taken. Until the publication of this report, there was no response. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

