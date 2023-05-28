She was nominated in January; first lady had a company in Curitiba, Paraná, from 2002 to 2021

Margarida Cristina de Quadros, a former partner of the first lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, won a position of special advisor in the Presidency of the Republic. Her gross salary is R$ 13,623. She was appointed on January 26 of this year.

The special adviser has the role of a commission. Works in the President’s personal office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Janja and Margarida were partners at Principio Consultoria, Assessoria e Pesquisa Ltda. Look and confirmed by Power360.

The company’s main function was business management consultancy, except for specific technical consultancy. He also worked with the administration of school funds and activities to support education. The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, signed the ordinance with the nomination of Margarida.



Reproduction/Official Federal Gazette Margarida Cristina de Quadros was appointed on January 26, 2023 to be a special advisor to the personal office of the President of the Republic

In 2022, she was nominated to participate in the transitional government. She had remuneration of BRL 10,420 in December last year.