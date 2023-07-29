President Lula and the first lady were sponsors of the ceremony, which took place in Brasília, last Friday (July 28)

The dress worn by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, at the wedding of the senator and government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), costs BRL 4,186 on the website of the “Printing” brand from Minas Gerais. The piece has a checkered print in pink, yellow and black. together with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Janja was godmother at Randolfe’s wedding to lawyer Priscila Barbosa. The event was held at the home of actress Gloria Pires, in Lago Norte, a noble region of Brasília.