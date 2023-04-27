In Spain, the first lady was invited to coordinate the OEI’s international network to combat inequality

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva will be the new coordinator of the Network for Inclusion and Combating Inequality OEI (Organization of Ibero-American States). The announcement was made this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) by the organization on your website. Here’s the full (2 MB). “I am very honored to be part of this team”said Janja.

The presentation of the new network took place at the headquarters of the OEI General Secretariat in Madrid, Spain. The sociologist has been in the country since Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) following the president’s international agenda Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The OEI is an important organization for the Brazilian government, an ally to articulate efforts on issues such as gender equality or digitization, but also on others such as the fight against misinformation” declared Janja during the event.

The secretary general of the organization, Mariano Jabonero, highlighted the importance of the country for the organization. He stated that the project will be of great benefit to Brazil, since “it will involve education in the context of the digital society, two fundamental areas in the fight against social exclusion and which are on the agenda of the region”.



Disclosure/OEI – 26.Apr.2023 OEI Secretary General Mariano Jabonero and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva at the organization’s headquarters in Madrid

In your profile on Instagram, the first lady thanked her for the invitation. She also said that next week she will hold a Working Group meeting at the organization’s office in Brasilia. The meeting will be to establish the goals and first actions of the network. Janja and Lula return to Brazil this Wednesday night (April 26).

Raphael Callou, director of OEI in Brazil, highlighted that the purpose of the Network for Inclusion and Combating Inequality is to “build fairer and more inclusive societies”. He also said that the network will help Ibero-American countries to monitor evidence-based social inclusion issues within public policies.

According to the official statement, “the network intends to mobilize international organizations, public and third sector institutions, as well as other cooperation networks to implement initiatives aimed at reducing the socioeconomic inequalities that still exist in the region”.

ORGANIZATION OF IBERO-AMERICAN STATES

The OEI is an organization iberoamerican dealing with issues related to education, science, culture, languages ​​and human rights from 23 member countries, through multilateral cooperation.

The agency’s priority is promote and encourage public policies through programs and projects. The purpose of these initiatives is to collaborate with society these Portuguese and Spanish speaking countries.

The 23 member countries of the OEI are: Andorra, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal , Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.