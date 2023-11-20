First lady states that combating inequality “is essential to rebuild and develop” Brazil

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva shared this Monday (20.Nov.2023) an image wearing a straight-brimmed cap with the words “hip hop national construction” during the event celebrating Black Awareness Day and National Zumbi dos Palmares Day. She stated, in her profile on social networkswhat “combating inequality is essential to rebuild and develop” Brazil. During the celebration at Palácio do Planalto, the Ministry of Racial Equality launched the 2nd Package for Racial Equality, “a set of policies that defend the right to life, land, work, education, inclusion, memory and reparation for black and quilombola people”, according to Janja. Finally, the First Lady declared: “We continue together to build a fairer and happier Brazil, with the right to a dignified life, memory and reparation.”