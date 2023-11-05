The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, said it is necessary “replace” the issue about her not having an office at Palácio do Planalto like the State ministers. Janja’s statement was given in an interview with the newspaper The globepublished this Sunday (November 5, 2023).

Janja alleged that most of the ministers in the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not need to win elections for the Federal Senate or the Chamber of Deputies to occupy the position. He also said that, in the United States, the first lady has her own office, agenda and “Protagonism”.

“They talk a lot about me not having a cabinet, but we need to re-assume this issue. In the US, the first lady has it. She also has an agenda, a leading role, and no one questions it. Why is this question asked in Brazil? I will continue to do what I think is right. I know the limits. I want to know about the discussions, inform myself, I don’t want to hear from third parties”declared the first lady.

The sociologist’s speech responded to the question about what she would say to those who said that she should not get involved in politics because she was not elected. Janja said not to bother. She stated that she will continue to side with Lula.

She also spoke about being the only first lady who joined the president during the G20 meeting: “I went in because he didn’t let go of my hand and said: ‘You’re with me and you’re going in with me’. I feel safe”.